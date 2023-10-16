Browns substitute quarterback P.J. Walker makes just enough plays to help Cleveland shock 49ers

CLEVELAND (AP) — P.J. Walker capped a wild week with a wild win. On Cleveland’s practice squad just a few days ago, Walker filled in for the injured Deshaun Watson and helped the Browns pull off a major upset, 19-17 over the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers. Walker made his share of mistakes, but he also overcame them in leading the Browns to the improbable win. Watson missed his second straight game with a bruised shoulder. It’s not known when Watson will be back, and until he returns, Walker, who played in the XFL, will try to keep the Browns rolling.

