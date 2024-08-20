Browns still undecided if QB Deshaun Watson will make preseason debut this week against Seahawks

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s expected preseason debut is on hold. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that he’s still undecided if his starting quarterback, who hasn’t played since breaking his right shoulder in November, will take any snaps in Saturday’s exhibition finale at Seattle. Watson has been kept out of Cleveland’s first two preseason games. Last week, Stefanski said the plan was for Watson to face the Seahawks, but now that isn’t so certain. Stefanski said he’ll weigh all factors, including Cleveland’s current injury issues at offensive tackle before making a final decision. Watson has played in just 12 games in two seasons with the Browns.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.