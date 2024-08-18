Browns still plan to play QB Deshaun Watson in preseason finale despite injury issues with tackles

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s preseason debut remains on schedule. It’s still not known who will be blocking for the Browns quarterback. Three more offensive tackles got hurt during Cleveland’s exhibition loss to Minnesota on Saturday, further depleting the vital position as the Browns wait for starters Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin to return from season-ending injuries. Watson is set to play this week in Seattle in Cleveland’s exhibition finale, his first game action since breaking his right shoulder in November. As of now, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that objective has not been altered by the rash of injuries at tackle.

