Browns’ Stefanski shakes up offensive staff, 2 assistants gone, more moves possible, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the moves says Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is shaking up his offensive staff following Cleveland’s quick playoff exit. Stefanski fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell and parted ways with tight ends coach T.C. McCartney, according to a person familiar with the decisions. The moves come as the team is going through staff evaluations and there could be more changes, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the process is ongoing. All three assistants have been with Stefanski since he was hired in 2020. The Browns were blown out in the wild-card round, losing 45-14 to the Houston Texans.

