Browns starting RT Dawand Jones out for season with knee injury; rookie to have surgery

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE -Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) looks to make a block during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sep. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. Cleveland rookie right tackle Dawand Jones will miss the game against Jacksonville on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 with a knee injury, a blow to the Browns who are tying to stay in the AFC playoff hunt.(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirk Irwin]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie right tackle Dawand Jones will undergo season-ending knee surgery, yet another blow to a Cleveland team that has spent the season dealing with major injuries. A fourth-round pick from Ohio State, Jones had a strong season after being thrust into the starting lineup when two-time All-Pro Jack Conklin tore knee ligaments in Week 1. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Jones sustained a knee injury during practice last week. James Hudson III will likely take Jones’ spot for the final four regular-season games. The Browns lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and star running back Nick Chubb to season-ending injuries, but currently have one of the AFC’s three wild-card spots.

