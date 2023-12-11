Browns starting RT Dawand Jones out for season with knee injury; rookie to have surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie right tackle Dawand Jones will undergo season-ending knee surgery, yet another blow to a Cleveland team that has spent the season dealing with major injuries. A fourth-round pick from Ohio State, Jones had a strong season after being thrust into the starting lineup when two-time All-Pro Jack Conklin tore knee ligaments in Week 1. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Jones sustained a knee injury during practice last week. James Hudson III will likely take Jones’ spot for the final four regular-season games. The Browns lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and star running back Nick Chubb to season-ending injuries, but currently have one of the AFC’s three wild-card spots.

