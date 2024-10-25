Browns starting LT Wills out Sunday for Ravens. QB Deshaun Watson undergoing Achilles tendon surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. will miss Sunday’s game against Baltimore with a knee injury as Cleveland tries to snap a five-game losing streak in its first game since losing quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season. Wills didn’t practice this week and was officially ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns have had to juggle their offensive line all season because of injuries. Stefanski said Wills hurt the same knee he had surgery on in December. With Wills sidelined, the Browns could switch right tackle Dawand Jones to the left side. Watson was scheduled to undergo surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles tendon on Friday.

