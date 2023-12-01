Browns starting Joe Flacco against the Rams. Veteran is fourth QB for Cleveland in ’23

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Flacco will start Sunday for the Cleveland Browns, who are turning to the veteran quarterback to keep them in the playoff chase. Flacco is the fourth QB to start this season for the Browns. He was signed recently after Deshaun Watson underwent shoulder surgery, and Flacco is playing this week against the Rams because rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson remains in concussion protocol after getting injured in last week’s loss at Denver. If Flacco plays well this week, he’ll likely remain Cleveland’s starter for the rest of this season.

