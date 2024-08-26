Browns star running back Nick Chubb to begin season on PUP list, will miss at least first 4 games

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb will remain on the physically unable to perform list while he recovers from two surgeries on his left knee, keeping him out for at least the first four games this season. Chubb has made significant progress in his recovery after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 last year against Pittsburgh. However, the 28-year-old hasn’t been cleared to practice and needs more time. Chubb injured the same knee in college. The Browns are confident Chubb will play at some point this season, but both he and the team have not offered a timeline. He’s been doing running and cutting drills on the field during training camp.

