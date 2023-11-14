Browns star RB Nick Chubb has a second knee surgery. The team expects him back in 2024

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb had surgery Wednesday to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, a season-ending injury he sustained in Week 2 at Pittsburgh. This was Chubb’s second procedure on the knee since he got hurt when he was hit low on a running play on Sept. 18. The Browns had hoped his injury wasn’t as severe, but during an initial surgery it was discovered he had torn his ACL. They believe the second surgery was a success. The Browns expect the 27-year-old Chubb will be back at some point in the 2024 season. He worked his way back from an injury to the same knee while at Georgia.

