Browns star Myles Garrett practices after missing a day with foot injury, expected to face Jaguars

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett returned to practice after resting a sore foot for one day and is expected to play in Cleveland’s game at Jacksonville on Sunday. The NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, Garrett sat out Thursday. Cleveland’s defense can’t afford to be without Garrett after placing five players on injured reserve this week. End Za’Darius Smith, who plays on the opposite side of Garrett, also was back after missing Thursday with a back issue. Cleveland’s offense will be missing tight end David Njoku, who sprained his ankle in the opener and could miss several weeks.

