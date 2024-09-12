Browns star Garrett misses practice with foot injury, status for Sunday against Jaguars undetermined

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ battered defense has a new bruise. Star defensive end Myles Garrett missed practice Thursday to rest a foot injury. It’s the latest ailment for Cleveland’s defense, which placed five players on injured reserve this week. End Za’Darius Smith was also added to the injury list with a back injury. The injuries to Garrett and Smith are not believed to be serious, and their status for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville (0-1) won’t be known until after Friday’s practice. The NFL’s reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett had a sack and forced a fumble in Cleveland’s 33-17 loss to Dallas in Week 1.

