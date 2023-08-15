Browns star DE Myles Garrett leaves practice early against Eagles with foot injury; severity unknown

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was one of three Cleveland starters forced to leave the field early with injuries Monday during the first of two joint practices against the Philadelphia Eagles. Garrett returned later to sign autographs after the session for fans at the NovaCare Complex. The team did not provide any specifics on Garrett’s injury following practice. Coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to be available before Tuesday’s workout. Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward is being treated for an unspecified illness, the team said. Also, right tackle Jack Conklin is being evaluated for a concussion. The teams are practicing twice together before playing an exhibition Thursday.

