Browns star DE Myles Garrett dealing with injuries to feet, plans to keep playing despite pain

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett revealed he’s dealing with injuries in both feet, but he intends to keep playing while acknowledging he may need a surgical procedure following the season. The NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year returned to practice Friday after sitting out two days for rest and treatment. He expects to play Sunday when the Browns host the New York Giants. Garrett declined to specify what’s wrong with his feet. The five-time Pro Bowler has recorded a strip sack in Cleveland’s first two games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.