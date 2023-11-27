Browns star DE Myles Garrett avoids serious shoulder injury after getting hurt in loss to Broncos

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any structural damage to his left shoulder in Sunday’s game at Denver. It’s a positive development for a Cleveland team rocked by major injuries all season. Garrett kept playing despite having limited motion in the 29-12 loss. Coach Kevin Stefanski said an MRI showed nothing major wrong in Garrett’s shoulder, the same one he sprained in a single-car crash last year. Stefanski also said rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson remains in concussion protocol after taking a nasty hit in the second half. His status is unknown for this week’s game in Los Angeles. If he’s out, the Browns may start veteran QB Joe Flacco, who was signed last week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.