Browns sit struggling kicker Dustin Hopkins, Chiefs get K Harrison Butker back after 4-game absence

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Chiefs have their regular kicker back. The Browns have temporarily booted theirs. Harrison Butker will handle kicking duties for Kansas City after missing four games following knee surgery. Cleveland has benched struggling kicker Dustin Hopkins for at least this week. Butker was activated from the injured list Saturday and the Chiefs waived Matthew Wright, who filled in the past two weeks. Hopkins is in a troubling slump and will be replaced by Riley Patterson, who was signed to the practice squad earlier this week. Hopkins has missed 6 of 9 field goals in his last five games.

