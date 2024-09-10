Browns signing former Chiefs’ Super Bowl star Kadarius Toney to practice squad, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the signing tells the AP that the Cleveland Browns are adding wide receiver Kadarius Toney to their practice squad. A first-round draft pick in 2021 by the New York Giants, Toney was waived in August by the champion Kansas City Chiefs after two seasons. Toney will join the Browns’ practice squad this week, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 25-year-old has not yet signed his contract. Toney made two spectacular plays while helping the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. He caught a 5-yard touchdown pass and returned a punt 65 yards to set up another score.

