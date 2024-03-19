Browns sign newly acquired receiver Jerry Jeudy to 3-year contract extension through 2027 season

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jerry Jeudy is already going deep for the Browns. The speedy wide receiver, acquired last week in a trade with Denver, has signed a three-year contract extension with Cleveland. Jeudy’s new deal runs through the 2027 season. The extension announced Tuesday is worth up to $58 million and includes $41 million guaranteed. The Browns sent fifth- and sixth-round draft picks to the Broncos for Jeudy, a first-round selection in 2020 who will be a downfield target for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Jeudy had his best season in 2022 when he had 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

