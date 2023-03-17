Browns sign free agent TE Akins, reunites with QB Watson

The Browns have signed free agent tight end Jordan Akins. He will reunite in Cleveland with quarterback Deshaun Watson after the two were teammates for three seasons in Houston. Akins visited the Browns and worked out a deal. Terms were not immediately available. The Browns had been looking for depth at tight end to back up David Njoku. They also have Harrison Bryant on their roster. The 30-year-old Akins spent five seasons with the Texans, who drafted him in the third round in 2018. He started 26 games in Houston and had 151 catches for 1,755 yards and eight touchdowns. Akins had 37 catches last season with five TDs.

