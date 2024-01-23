Browns set to hire Alabama offensive coordinator Rees as new tight ends coach, AP source confirms

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski is close to hiring Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to coach the team’s tight ends, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Rees will replace T.C. McCartney, who was not retained last week in a postseason shakeup by Stefanski. Rees could have other duties as well, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. The Athletic was first to report the Browns’ interest in Rees. The 31-year-old Rees, who played quarterback at Notre Dame, ran Alabama’s offense last season and coached the Crimson Tide’s quarterbacks. Rees is leaving in the aftermath of Saban’s stunning retirement.

