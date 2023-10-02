Browns said Deshaun Watson was medically cleared to play with bruised shoulder; QB made call to sit

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Deshaun Watson was cleared by the team’s medical staff to play Sunday with a bruised right shoulder, but the quarterback made the decision following a brief warmup. There had been some confusion about whether Watson made the call or it was made for him following the Browns’ 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Stefanski said Monday that Watson’s shoulder is structurally sound, but he felt he couldn’t perform at a winning level. Watson threw a few short passes about three hours before kickoff and then told Stefanski and others he couldn’t play. Cleveland was forced to start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who struggled in his first NFL start.

