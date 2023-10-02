Browns said Deshaun Watson was medically cleared to play with bruised shoulder; QB made call to sit

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Schwane]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Deshaun Watson was cleared by the team’s medical staff to play Sunday with a bruised right shoulder, but the quarterback made the decision following a brief warmup. There had been some confusion about whether Watson made the call or it was made for him following the Browns’ 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Stefanski said Monday that Watson’s shoulder is structurally sound, but he felt he couldn’t perform at a winning level. Watson threw a few short passes about three hours before kickoff and then told Stefanski and others he couldn’t play. Cleveland was forced to start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who struggled in his first NFL start.

