Browns safety Thornhill back at practice, could face Steelers after missing opener with calf injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting safety Juan Thornhill returned to practice, a promising sign for Cleveland’s defense going into Monday night’s game at Pittsburgh. Thornhill, one of the Browns’ key off-season acquisitions, missed the 24-3 win in the season opener against Cincinnati with a calf injury. He was not on the field Thursday, but did stretching and individual drills during the portion of practice Friday open to the media. The 27-year-old returned an interception for a touchdown in the Browns’ preseason finale at Kansas City. Thornhill spent four seasons with the Chiefs before signing a three-year, $21 million contract with Cleveland in March.

