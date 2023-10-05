Browns’ running game spinning its wheels since losing star Nick Chubb to season-ending knee injury

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, center, is carted off the field after being injured on a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. When Chubb was lost for the year with torn left knee ligaments, not only did the Browns lose their best offensive player and one of the NFL's elite running backs, they were stripped of much of their identity.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb’s season-ending knee injury stopped the Browns in their tracks. Cleveland’s running game isn’t the same without the four-time Pro Bowler, who torn knee ligaments in Week 2 at Pittsburgh. The Browns had planned to ride Chubb, but now have to ride without him. Coach Kevin Stefanski spent part of the team’s bye week focused on fixing a running attack that’s not running on all cylinders. Second-year back Jerome Ford has shown some potential, but may not be ready for a feature role. General manager Andrew Berry indicated the Browns may go to more of a platoon with Kareem Hunt getting more use after recently being re-signed.

