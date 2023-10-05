Browns’ running game spinning its wheels since losing star Nick Chubb to season-ending knee injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb’s season-ending knee injury stopped the Browns in their tracks. Cleveland’s running game isn’t the same without the four-time Pro Bowler, who torn knee ligaments in Week 2 at Pittsburgh. The Browns had planned to ride Chubb, but now have to ride without him. Coach Kevin Stefanski spent part of the team’s bye week focused on fixing a running attack that’s not running on all cylinders. Second-year back Jerome Ford has shown some potential, but may not be ready for a feature role. General manager Andrew Berry indicated the Browns may go to more of a platoon with Kareem Hunt getting more use after recently being re-signed.

