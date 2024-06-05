Browns running back Nick Chubb makes steady progress in rehab from knee injury, hopes to play in ’24

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke to the media for the first time since suffering a gruesome left knee injury in Week 2 last season. The four-time Pro Bowler has made strong, steady progress in his recovery but doesn’t know when he’ll be back on the field. Chubb was struck from the side on a low hit by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick near the goal line in a Monday night game. Chubb said he doesn’t think it was a dirty play and holds no ill will toward Fitzpatrick. He recently began running at the team’s facility.

