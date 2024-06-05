Browns running back Nick Chubb makes steady progress in rehab from knee injury, hopes to play in ’24

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb looks on during warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Speaking for the first time since his 2023 season was ended in Week 2 by a gruesome knee injury at Pittsburgh, Cleveland's star running back said Wednesday, June 5, 2024, that his rehab is on track and he's looking forward to returning to the field for the Browns. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File0[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke to the media for the first time since suffering a gruesome left knee injury in Week 2 last season. The four-time Pro Bowler has made strong, steady progress in his recovery but doesn’t know when he’ll be back on the field. Chubb was struck from the side on a low hit by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick near the goal line in a Monday night game. Chubb said he doesn’t think it was a dirty play and holds no ill will toward Fitzpatrick. He recently began running at the team’s facility.

