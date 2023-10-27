Browns running back Jerome Ford back at practice, listed as questionable for Sunday against Seahawks

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting running back Jerome Ford made a surprise return to practice Friday after missing time earlier this week with a sprained right ankle suffered in Cleveland’s win at Indianapolis. Ford has had to pick up the slack with star Nick Chubb out with a season-ending knee injury. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Seattle. Ford had been expected to miss at least one game. That’s still possible, but his presence on the field was a positive sign. Ford is another weapon for backup quarterback P.J. Walker, who will start as Deshaun Watson continues to be sidelined with a strained right shoulder.

