Browns running back D’Onta Foreman out of hospital, with team after hard hit to head in practice

By The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman, ceenter, cuts between two blockers during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, July 26, 2024, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back D’Onta Foreman has returned to the team one day after being flown to a hospital with a head injury sustained in practice. Foreman had been taken to a hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, on Thursday by helicopter. The 28-year-old got hurt during a special team’s drill as the Browns continued their opening week of practice at The Greenbrier Resort. A team spokesman said Foreman was released from the hospital. He will travel with the Browns back to Ohio on Friday. Foreman never lost feeling in his extremities after taking a direct blow to the head. He was wearing a padded, protective Guardian Cap over his helmet.

