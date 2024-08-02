Browns running back D’Onta Foreman out of hospital, with team after hard hit to head in practice

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back D’Onta Foreman has returned to the team one day after being flown to a hospital with a head injury sustained in practice. Foreman had been taken to a hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, on Thursday by helicopter. The 28-year-old got hurt during a special team’s drill as the Browns continued their opening week of practice at The Greenbrier Resort. A team spokesman said Foreman was released from the hospital. He will travel with the Browns back to Ohio on Friday. Foreman never lost feeling in his extremities after taking a direct blow to the head. He was wearing a padded, protective Guardian Cap over his helmet.

