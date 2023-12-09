Browns rookie RT Dawand Jones to miss game vs Jaguars, QB Joe Flacco elevated from practice squad

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland rookie right tackle Dawand Jones will miss Sunday’s game against Jacksonville with a knee injury, a blow to the Browns who are tying to stay in the AFC playoff hunt. Jones was downgraded from questionable to out in one of several significant moves made by the Browns. The team also waived backup quarterback P.J. Walker, who went 1-1 as a starter earlier this season while Deshaun Watson was dealing with a shoulder injury. Also, quarterback Joe Flacco was elevated from the practice squad in advance of his expected second straight start. Flacco passed for 254 yards in a loss last week, but showed he’s still capable of playing at a high level.

