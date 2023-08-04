Browns rookie QB Thompson-Robinson shows poise, potential in NFL debut with Aaron Rodgers watching

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s strong NFL debut impressed the Browns as well as Aaron Rodgers. The rookie quarterback rallied Cleveland to a 21-16 win in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night as Rodgers watched from the sideline. A fifth-round pick from UCLA, Thompson-Robinson has connected off the field with Rodgers, a player he has long admired. Playing the second half, Thompson-Robinson threw a touchdown pass and made a key block on a TD run as the Browns overcame a 13-0 deficit. Thompson-Robinson’s performance could give him a leg up on Kellen Mond for a roster spot.

