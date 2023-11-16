Browns rookie QB Thompson-Robinson is confident he’s ready for 2nd NFL start after dreadful debut

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is thankful for a second chance. His first NFL start was dreadful. The fifth-round draft pick gets another opportunity on Sunday when he faces the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thompson-Robinson is Cleveland’s new starter after Deshaun Watson was lost for the season with a shoulder fracture. Thompson-Robinson was rushed into a start six weeks ago and threw three interceptions in a 28-3 loss to Baltimore. He’ll be more prepared this time, and Thompson-Robinson is confident he can keep the Browns on track to make the playoffs.

