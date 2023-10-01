Browns rookie QB Thompson-Robinson has brutal NFL debut filling in for injured Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s strong training camp and preseason persuaded the Browns to install the rookie as Deshaun Watson’s backup. That decision looked very flawed on Sunday. With Watson sidelined by a bruised right throwing shoulder, Thompson-Robinson made his NFL debut and looked overwhelmed and overmatched throughout Cleveland’s 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Under duress from Baltimore’s defense, Thompson-Robinson showed none of the poise that made him so impressive this summer. He was sacked four times, threw three interceptions and had a fumble. Coach Kevin Stefanski says he believes Watson will be healthy enough to play in Cleveland’s next game, which follows a bye week.

