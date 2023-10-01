Browns rookie QB Thompson-Robinson has brutal NFL debut filling in for injured Deshaun Watson

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is tackled by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s strong training camp and preseason persuaded the Browns to install the rookie as Deshaun Watson’s backup. That decision looked very flawed on Sunday. With Watson sidelined by a bruised right throwing shoulder, Thompson-Robinson made his NFL debut and looked overwhelmed and overmatched throughout Cleveland’s 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Under duress from Baltimore’s defense, Thompson-Robinson showed none of the poise that made him so impressive this summer. He was sacked four times, threw three interceptions and had a fumble. Coach Kevin Stefanski says he believes Watson will be healthy enough to play in Cleveland’s next game, which follows a bye week.

