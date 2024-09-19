Browns rookie Mike Hall Jr. has charge reduced in domestic violence case. Remains away from team

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. pleaded no contest in court to a charge of domestic violence, and remains away from the team. He appeared before a judge in Avon Lake, Ohio, on Thursday. Hall was arrested following an alleged altercation with his fiancee at the home they share in Avon, Ohio, last month. She had accused him of threatening her with a gun. The 21-year-old Hall, a second-round pick from Ohio State, had the charge reduced to disorderly conduct. Hall also received a 30-day suspended jail sentence, $250 fine and was put on probation for two years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.