Browns rookie Hall goes on commissioner’s exempt list as NFL investigates domestic violence incident

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List while the NFL continues its investigation into a domestic violence charge filed against him. Hall was arrested on Aug. 13 after his fiancee told police he threatened her with a gun during an altercation at the home they share in Avon, Ohio. The 21-year-old Hall is a second-round pick from Ohio State. He has continued to practice and played in Cleveland’s two exhibition games since the incident. While on the exempt list he is not allowed to practice or play. He’s due back in court on Sept. 10.

