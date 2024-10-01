Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. suspended 5 games over domestic altercation

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has been suspended five games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following his arrest this summer for a domestic altercation. The league said Hall will be eligible for reinstatement on Oct. 7, meaning he has already served four games of the suspension. The 21-year-old was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list last month as a result of the initial charge. Hall was charged with domestic violence on Aug. 13 following the incident involving his fiancee at the Ohio home they share. He pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct last month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.