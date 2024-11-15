Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. suffers knee injury, coach says he’s candidate for injured reserve

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. suffered a knee injury in practice this week and could be placed on injured reserve. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Hall got hurt during a drill on Thursday as the Browns practiced ahead of Sundays’ game at New Orleans. Stefanski said Hall’s a candidate for IR, which would mean he would have to sit out four games. Stefanski did not say if the 21-year-old Hall needs surgery. A second-round pick from Ohio State, Hall’s pro career has gotten off to a shaky start. He was arrested during the summer on a domestic violence charge that was later pleaded down to disorderly conduct.

