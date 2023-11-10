Browns rookie Dawand Jones out with injury; team will be without both starting tackles versus Ravens

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting rookie right tackle Dawand Jones will miss Sunday’s game at Baltimore with shoulder and knee injuries, further depleting Cleveland’s offensive line as it gets ready to face one of the NFL’s top defenses. Jones missed his third straight practice Friday and was ruled out by coach Kevin Stefanski. The loss of Jones comes after the Browns placed starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. on injured reserve this week after he hurt his knee last Sunday against Arizona. Stefanski wouldn’t reveal any plans to replace Jones, but James Hudson III and Geron Christian are among his many options.

