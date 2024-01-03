Browns resting QB Joe Flacco, other starters for finale against Bengals to be ready for playoffs

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Flacco will sit out the regular-season finale at Cincinnati — along with some other regulars — to rest for the playoffs and Cleveland will start Jeff Driskel, a franchise-record fifth quarterback to start for the team this season. Coach Kevin Stefanski says the Browns have earned the right to rest players after clinching a wild-card berth. He intends to sit some prominent starters on Sunday when the Browns play what has become a mostly meaningless game against the Bengals. Stefanski wasn’t specific about his plans. But he did reveal that Flacco, who has gone 4-1 as a starter, will not play.

