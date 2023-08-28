Browns replace kicker Cade York, trade pick to Chargers for veteran Dustin Hopkins, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns have acquired kicker Dustin Hopkins in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. With second-year kicker Cade York struggling, the Browns sent a seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Chargers for Hopkins, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams are waiting for the trade to be cleared by the NFL. York could be released by the Browns after a rough exhibition season. He went 4 of 8 on field goals and had a potential game winner blocked in the final minute on Saturday in Kansas City.

