Browns replace kicker Cade York, trade for veteran Dustin Hopkins. York to be cut, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns will release struggling kicker Cade York. The move comes after Cleveland acquired veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. York, who went 4 of 8 on field-goal tries and appeared to lose confidence with every kick this summer, will be waived Tuesday when NFL teams are required to trim their rosters to 53, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not finalized all its cuts. The Browns sent a seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Chargers for Hopkins, who was available after losing a training camp competition with Cameron Dicker.

