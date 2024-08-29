Browns releasing QB Tyler Huntley, leaving them with 3. Deshaun Watson’s contract reworked for 2024

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are releasing quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was signed as a free agent in March after the team was ravaged by injuries last season and started five QBs. Huntley became the odd-man out after second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a strong camp and preseason. Thompson-Robinson made three starts and played in eight games as a rookie. Heading into Thursday, the Browns had four QBs on their initial 53-man roster: Huntley, Thompson-Robinson, Jameis Winston and Deshaun Watson. The Browns are also restructuring Watson’s contract for the third time. Cleveland is converting $44.79 million of Watson’s $46 million base salary this season into a signing bonus.

