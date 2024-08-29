Browns releasing QB Tyler Huntley, leaving them with 3. Deshaun Watson’s contract reworked for 2024

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley (10) takes the snap against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Richard]

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are releasing quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was signed as a free agent in March after the team was ravaged by injuries last season and started five QBs. Huntley became the odd-man out after second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a strong camp and preseason. Thompson-Robinson made three starts and played in eight games as a rookie. Heading into Thursday, the Browns had four QBs on their initial 53-man roster: Huntley, Thompson-Robinson, Jameis Winston and Deshaun Watson. The Browns are also restructuring Watson’s contract for the third time. Cleveland is converting $44.79 million of Watson’s $46 million base salary this season into a signing bonus.

