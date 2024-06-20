Browns release Lonnie Phelps following his DUI arrest in Florida after crashing into restaurant

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have cut defensive end Lonnie Phelps following his arrest on drunken driving charges after he crashed his SUV into a Florida restaurant. The team did not address Phelps’ legal trouble in its news release but mentioned he spent all of 2023 on the practice squad. Phelps was charged with DUI and damaging property after authorities say he drove into an outdoor lounge area at Red Shoe Island Bistro in Key West on Wednesday night. According to a police report obtained by cleveland.com, he refused to take a breath test. The report also says Phelps refused to cooperate with officers on the scene.

