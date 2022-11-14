Browns reeling, at loss to explain terrible trip to Miami

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns followed their bye by taking a second straight week off. Unable to build any momentum from their best performance this season, they returned from the break only to get busted up Sunday in Miami. The Dolphins unleashed a 39-17 thrashing that raised more questions about the Browns’ effort, personnel, schemes and future. There are problems everywhere, but especially for a defense that was supposed to be the team’s strength and has turned out to be a glaring weakness.

