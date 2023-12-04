Browns receiver Amari Cooper ruled out vs. Rams with concussion

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper was ruled out for the second half of the Browns’ game against the Los Angeles Rams with a concussion. Cooper left the game in the second quarter. He had three catches for 34 yards. Cooper entered the game leading the Browns in receiving yards.

