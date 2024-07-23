Browns receiver Amari Cooper restructures final year of contract, reports to camp, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has restructured the final year of his contract, adding $5 million of incentives to his $20 million base. Cooper held out of mandatory minicamp to protest for more money. But he reported to training camp after agreeing to the new deal, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract was still being finalized. Cooper has been the Browns’ top receiver since he was acquired in a 2022 trade from the Dallas Cowboys. The 30-year-old has caught 150 passes for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns in his two seasons in Cleveland.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.