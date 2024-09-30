Browns RB Nick Chubb expected to practice this week for first time since knee injury last year

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ sluggish, struggling offense could get a jolt this week. Nick Chubb is nearly back. One of the NFL’s top running backs from 2019-22, Chubb is expected to practice for the first time in more than a year on Wednesday. He suffered a major knee injury in Week 2 last season against Pittsburgh. Chubb began this season on the physically unable to perform list. The team intends to open the 21-day window in which he can practice. Chubb could be playing by the end of October. The four-time Pro Bowler had two surgeries on the same knee he hurt while in college at Georgia.

