Browns RB Nick Chubb back at practice for the first time since suffering season-ending knee injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb made a move more significant than any cutback. Cleveland’s star running back returned to practice with the Browns on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a grotesque, season-ending left knee injury more than a year ago. The four-time Pro Bowler could still be a week or two away from playing in a game, but just having the 28-year-old on the field was a boost to the struggling Browns, who are 1-and-3 and could use something positive. Chubb’s 2023 season ended in Week 2, when he was hit on a run inside the 5-yard line by Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick.

