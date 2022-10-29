Browns RB Kareem Hunt ignores rumors as trade deadline nears

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Kareem Hunt didn’t have to renew his trade request to the Cleveland Browns. They know how the running back feels. In a few days, Hunt will know how they feel about him. After demanding a trade during training camp, Hunt could be dealt by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, which will come just hours after the Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals. Hunt said Saturday that he hasn’t spoken to the team about a deal. The 27-year-old is in his fourth season with Cleveland after two in Kansas City. His touches have dropped considerably in the past two games, increasing speculation he could be on the move.

