Browns RB Chubb says return from knee surgery like “a dream.” Still unclear when he’ll play in game

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb said his surgically repaired left knee responded well after he practiced for the first time in more than a year. Chubb returned to the field Wednesday. It’s still not known when Chubb will play in his first game. His 2023 season ended in Week 2 when he tore ligaments while being tackled in a game at Pittsburgh. Chubb injured the same knee at Georgia in 2015. He won’t play this week against Washington, but the 28-year-old could be back next week at Philadelphia. His return has provided an emotional lift for the Browns, who are just 1-3 and have struggled offensively.

