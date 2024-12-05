Browns RB Chubb makes full circle comeback, returns to Pittsburgh for first time since knee injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — With every game and every carry, Nick Chubb runs a little further away from a moment he’ll never forget. On Sunday, he’s returning to where it happened. More than a year since the Cleveland running back’s left knee was obliterated on a trap play near the goal line in Pittsburgh, Chubb will be back in Acrisure Stadium for the first time since suffering an injury that could have ended his career. Chubb said he’s thought about the return to where he suffered severe damage to the same knee he hurt in college. Chubb scored two TDs when the Browns stunned the Steelers in the snow on Nov. 21.

