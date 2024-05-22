Browns QB Watson ‘looks like himself,’ rotating days throwing as he recovers from shoulder surgery

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson did not make any throws with reporters in attendance as the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback continues to recover from right shoulder surgery. Watson played in just six games last season before breaking his throwing shoulder and needing surgery in November. He took part in most of the drills on the second day of organized team activities (OTAs) but didn’t do any passing. That’s part of the plan designed by Watson, his doctors and the Browns as they ramp him up toward the regular season. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson is throwing every other day during this portion of his offseason program.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.