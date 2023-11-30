Browns QB Joe Flacco takes starter’s snaps for second day in practice, likely to play against Rams

By The Associated Press
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks over the Cleveland Browns defense during an NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. In yet another odd twist to a strange season in Cleveland, Flacco, who spent much of his career tormenting the Browns while playing for rival Baltimore, is now on their practice squad and perhaps weeks — if not days — from becoming the new starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Haynes]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson remained in concussion protocol, making it even more likely Joe Flacco will start Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Flacco signed as a free agent with Cleveland as an insurance policy in case Thompson-Robinson struggled or got hurt. The fifth-round pick sustained a concussion in the third quarter of last week’s loss in Denver. Flacco didn’t dress for that game and is still on the Browns’ practice squad. But with Thompson-Robinson not yet cleared, Flacco appears to be in line to become the fourth QB to start in 12 games for Cleveland this season.

