Browns QB Joe Flacco takes starter’s snaps for second day in practice, likely to play against Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson remained in concussion protocol, making it even more likely Joe Flacco will start Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Flacco signed as a free agent with Cleveland as an insurance policy in case Thompson-Robinson struggled or got hurt. The fifth-round pick sustained a concussion in the third quarter of last week’s loss in Denver. Flacco didn’t dress for that game and is still on the Browns’ practice squad. But with Thompson-Robinson not yet cleared, Flacco appears to be in line to become the fourth QB to start in 12 games for Cleveland this season.

