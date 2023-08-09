Browns QB Deshaun Watson will start exhibition against Washington, another chance to shake rust

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will start Friday night’s exhibition against Washington, giving him another chance to knock off some of the rust he developed while being suspended last season. Watson said he doesn’t know how long he’ll play against the Commanders. Last year, Watson was on the field for just eight plays during the preseason opener at Jacksonville before the NFL suspended him 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The 27-year-old said he barely remembers his brief appearance against the Jaguars, saying “it’s like a blur to be honest.”

